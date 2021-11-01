Weekend Tipperary GAA results - October 29th -31th

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Thurles Sarsfields 1-19 Kiladangan 2-14
Loughmore Castleiney 1-18 Borris-Ileigh 1-15
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Templederry Kenyons 4-23 Cashel King Cormacs 1-11
Killenaule 2-18 St Mary's 1-16
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Kilsheelan Kilcash 3-19 Moneygall 1-13
Moyne/Templetuohy 3-20 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-10
FBD Insurance JAH Championship Semi-Finals
Holycross Ballycahill 1-18 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-13
Skeheenarinky 1-15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-11
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final
Arravale Rovers 0-13 Moyle Rovers 0-9
Clerihan’s Rian Clancy and Cashel Town’s Joe Breen slide in in an attempt to take control. Pic: Michael Boland
Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields in action against Kiladangan captain David Sweeney during Saturday's county senior hurling championship semi-final at Semple Stadium. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Golden hairdresser Tara Walsh doing the honours on the night and shaving the head of Don Beattie for charity.
