Munster Uneven Age Juvenile Cross Country

The Munster Uneven age cross country took place in the Turnpike, Two Mile Borris, Co. Tipperary. Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan AC had 14 athletes out of the 1200 athletes who competed in total. Our fantastic juveniles braved the wind and rain and there was no shortage of smiles on their faces.

Many of our athletes are new to cross country but once again they rose to the challenge and performed brilliantly. First up in the girls U9 we had Robyn Ryan. Next we had boys U9, competing for DBB AC were Dylan Phelan and Lorcan Harrington. There were a total of 97 athletes in this race and the boys ran really well.

Leah O’ Connell ran a superb race in the girls U11 race winning an individual medal to place 10th. Leah was the first Tipperary athlete home in this race and was on the Tipperary team that finished in 4th place.

Faye Burke and Triona Heffernan also ran well in this race. Dunnacha Harrington, Cian O’ Donnell and Dara Crosse ran really well in the Boys U11 race which had a competitive field of 136 athletes. Aoife O’Donnell and Ruth O’ Connell had a fantastic run in the girls U13 race.

Aoife was the 1st Tipperary athlete home and both Aoife and Ruth were part of the Tipperary Team who finished in 5th place. Excellent performance by both athletes.

In the Boys U13 race we had Rory Crosse and Eoin Shevlin give it their all. Rory was on the Tipperary team who finished in 4th position. Finally in the boys U15 race Daire O’Donnell had a brilliant run to finish in 4th place winning an individual medal and also was on the Tipperary Team winning a bronze medal.

Well done to all our athletes and many thanks to our coaches, committee and parents for their continued support.