Tipperary drive-in bingo cancelled due to waterlogged pitch

The Drive-In Bingo at the Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA Grounds had to be cancelled last week after the pitch became waterlogged.
Drive In Bingo
A decision was made last weekend to cancel the Drive In Bingo due to the amounts of rain that had fallen. It had left the GAA pitched waterlogged.
On behalf of Gortnahoe Community Hall and Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
The Drive-In Bingo during the summer was a great success and we would like to thank both committees for their commitment each week for running the Bingo.
We would also take this opportunity of thanking our loyal patrons for their attendance each week. It is hoped to have future Bingo dates announced and the Hall Committee will be in contact with our patrons. Looking forward to meeting everyone soon and please stay safe.
