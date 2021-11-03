Tipperary man pleads to theft from shop and stealing a bicycle

Nenagh Court heard that a defendant broke into a shop in Nenagh and committed theft
A Tipperary man who broke into a shop in Nenagh pleaded to the offence at Nenagh Court.
Michael Manning of Black Road, Newport, entered Heathers, Silver Street, Nenagh, on September 11, 2021 as a trespasser and committed a theft offence.
Mr Manning also pleaded to the theft of a bicycle at Friar Street, Nenagh, on August 21, 2021.
He also pleaded to possession of drugs at Silver Street on September 17, 2021.
Judge Mary Cashen remanded Mr Manning in continuing custody to Nenagh Court on November 12
