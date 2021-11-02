Tipperary Soccer: Celtic come from behind to beat Old Bridge in Clonmel derby

Clonmel Celtic fought back from a half-time deficit to claim a crucial three points in the Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 League that sees them rise to second in the table with a 2-1 win against Old Bridge in trying conditions on Sunday.

Celtic were very fast out of the blocks and could have been two up after five minutes, with Cian O’Sullivan just off target as he failed to make a proper connection to a cross at the far post. Moments later Sean Hawkins shot narrowly wide when set up by Seanie O’Hara.

The visitors began to get a foothold in the game and Andrew Browne saved the hosts with a goalline clearance after a defensive mix-up. Darren Guiry then stung Davy Cashin’s hands with a shot on eight minutes in a frantic start to this derby tie.

On 14 minutes Darren Sweeney came close for the hosts but his effort was just off target.

In challenging conditions, the game developed into a midfield tussle, before the Bridge took the lead nine minutes before the break when Aaron Arrigan made a good connection to a free kick to find the top corner.

Celtic fought back immediately with Seanie O’Hara, Darren Sweeney and Cian O’Sullivan all coming close to firing home a leveller.

With a lead to defend The Bridge dug in deep as they faced a strong wind in the second half. Rory O’Dowd came close for the home side with a free kick that was just over on 56 minutes, and ten minutes later he left a free kick in a similar position to Andrew Browne, who made no mistake firing a fine effort to the bottom corner to bring his side level.

With the crucial equaliser, one got the feeling that the hosts were well placed to go on and win the game but they were dealt a blow on 72 minutes when they were reduced to ten men.

In a game that was now turning into a somewhat scrappy affair, Clonmel Celtic scored what proved to be the winner when David Joyce headed home a Peter O’Dowd cross with ten minutes remaining.

Old Bridge pushed forward with everything as they chased an equaliser and indeed they had Liam Powell’s fine save to thank, as he denied Cian O’Sullivan a goal on a late counter-attack.