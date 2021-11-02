Tipperary Soccer: Three for Tristan as hat-trick sinks Clonmel Town

The Cullen/Lattin under 17 soccer team who have recorded two impressive wins in the FAI Under 17 Cup to date, away to both Tramore and Waterford Bohemians.
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Town 1 Cullen Lattin 3
High-flying Cullen Lattin took all three points away to Clonmel Town on Saturday in the TSDL Youth league thanks to a hat-trick from Tristan Stokes.
The game opened brightly and both teams had chances that they failed to convert. The deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark, when a well-worked move from the visitors ended up giving Stokes a simple tap-in.
Town got a deserved equaliser before the break when Darragh Cronin converted a half-chance after some good midfield play by his team mates.
Midway through the second half, Cullen Lattin made the most of a defensive mix-up and Stokes got his second of the day with a sublime header.
The home team pushed on for the equaliser but were punished with a late break away when Stokes completed his hat-trick to the delight of the visiting team’s supporters.
