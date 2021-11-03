Arravale maintain Intermediate status for 2022

Arravale Rovers 0-13 Moyle Rovers 0-9



Arravale Rovers retained their intermediate hurling status for 2022, thus condemning Moyle Rovers to the drop to junior, following their noon showdown at Golden on Sunday.

Arravale, who had returned to the intermediate grade following a two-year hiatus just a few short months ago after claiming the county junior A title, had found the going tough on their promotion. They had struggled to gain a win at either divisional or county level and found themselves sixty minutes away from the possibility of once again falling through the relegation trapdoor.

Moyle Rovers, on the other hand, had survived the drop on the last day twelve months ago, thus condemning Galtee Rovers to Junior A.

Relegation finals by their nature are tense and nervous affairs, with neither side willing to risk too much in fear of giving too much of an advantage the other way and this, coupled with the poor weather conditions, led to a low-scoring encounter.

Arravale just had that bit more, with the endless running and hard work of Johnny Ryan, while in attack they had a bit more of an edge through the experienced Donagh Leahy and Mikey O’Dwyer to get over the line.

In the end the game centred on two moments of brilliance from Arravale Rovers goalie Paddy O’Donnell. He saved a first half penalty and a three-points difference stayed between the teams for most of the game.

Late in the second half he tipped Sean Carey’s goal bound effort over the bar. Moyle Rovers struggled to get shots on target, depending on Sean Carey for the bulk of their scoring.

Arravale, playing into a swirling breeze in the opening half and despite conceding the opening point led 0-5 to 0-1 by the water break. Luke Boland got Moyle off the mark in the second minute but it was the only time they would lead.

Arravale were more determined and players like Donagh Leahy, Mikey O’Dwyer and Johnny Ryan were hungrier for possession and all three were on the mark in the opening quarter.

Moyle Rovers came more into the game in the second quarter, with Dara Ryan continuing to drift further out the field to gain possession, and they reduced the gap, with Sean Carey on target from play and placed balls.

Moyle had a chance to draw level when Shane Lonergan was brought down and referee Ger Fitzpatrick signaled a penalty.

However Dara Ryan saw his effort well saved by Patrick O’Donnell.

Arravale could have gone in with a bigger advantage at the break, with Matthew Moroney almost getting in on goal as the half wound down. Arravale were ahead at the break by 0-6 to 0-3.

Scores continued to be slow to come by on the resumption and three points remained between the sides. Just before the water break Arravale stretched their advantage with Mikey O’Dwyer, Johnny Ryan and Donagh Leahy pointing to extend the advantage to six. Sean Carey pointed before the break to see Arravale ahead by 0-10 to 0-5.

Moyle Rovers, though, kept in it and substitute Stephen Quirke pointed on his introduction. Arravale substitute Ger Halligan made his mark with a point before retiring through injury.

Moyle’s forwards struggled to get away from the close attentions of the Arravale defence with Ger O’Dwyer and Shane Leahy to the fore in the full back line. In the 26th minute Sean Carey’s effort looked to be heading to the net but Paddy O’Donnell managed to get the stick to it and tip it over the bar.

Arravale substitutes Raymond Kelly and Timmy Dalton kept the scoreboard ticking over. A two-score lead was always a dangerous one and a Moyle goal may have changed things but Arravale held tough to retain their intermediate status.

Scorers:

Arravale Rovers: Johnny Ryan (0-4 frees), Mikey O’Dwyer (0-3), Donagh Leahy (0-2), Cormac Maher (0-1), Ger Halligan (0-1), Raymond Kelly (0-1), Timmy Dalton (0-1).

Moyle Rovers: Sean Carey (0-6, 3 frees), Luke Boland (0-2), Stephen Quirke (0-1).



Arravale Rovers: Paddy O’Donnell, Cian Ryan, Shane Leahy, Ger O’Dwyer, Conal Donovan, Darren Lowry, Niall Fitzgerald, Matthew Moroney, Johnny Ryan, Mikey O’Dwyer, Donagh Leahy Cormac Maher, Eoghan Lonergan, Johnny Lowry, Niall Sharpe.

Subs used: Ger Halligan, Timmy Dalton, Raymond Kelly, Roger O’Connor.



Moyle Rovers: Brian Quirke, Cillian Crowe, Luke Fogarty, Cathal McKeown, Danny Lyne, Paddy Morrissey, Anthony Phelan, Luke Boland, Riain Quigley, Brian Gleeson, Sean Carey, Ben Owens, Shane Lonergan, Dara Ryan, David Roberts.

Subs used: Stephen Quirke, Luke Delahunty, Kevin Grace.



Referee: Ger Fitzpatrick (Roscrea).