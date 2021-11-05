Scheduled Irish Water Works in Tipperary Town on Saturday

Irish Water is carrying out scheduled valve installation works in Tipperary Town on Saturday.

The area affected is Lacey Villas where water supply may be disrupted. Works are scheduled between 10am and 12pm on November 6.

Further works are scheduled for between 2pm and 5pm on the same day.

A temporary traffic management plan will be in place.

Irish Water advises customers to allow two to three hours after the completion of works for supply to return to normal.

The works are being carried out under the National Leakage Reduction Programme

