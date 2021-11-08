Search

08/11/2021

'Never forget your roots' book is launched - Growing up in Tipperary

'Never forget your roots' book is launched - Growing up in Tipperary

Pictured above at the book launch at Hollyford Hall on Saturday, November 6 were from left: Eileen Ryan, Andrew Connors (author) and Pat Russell (Thurles).

A book “ Never Forget Your Roots” by Andrew Connors was launched on Saturday last, November 6 in Hollyford Community Hall. Andy, a native of Glenpadden, Hollyford but living in Dublin for the past 53 years came back to his roots last Saturday night to launch his book. Eighty year-old Andy undertook the writing of this book during lockdown to while away the hours. It gives comprehensive details of his life growing up in Hollyford to his life in Dublin, interspersed with family events and many other tit-bits. It contains a huge volume of photographs.
The book was typed, compiled and edited by his niece, Eileen Ryan, who was also MC on Saturday night. The book was launched by family friend, Pat Russell of Thurles. If you wish to purchase this book, please contact Eileen Ryan 086 3816146. Price of book is €20. There will be limited availability in local shops in the coming weeks. An ideal Christmas gift.
