'Never forget your roots' book is launched - Growing up in Tipperary

Pictured above at the book launch at Hollyford Hall on Saturday, November 6 were from left: Eileen Ryan, Andrew Connors (author) and Pat Russell (Thurles).
A book “ Never Forget Your Roots” by Andrew Connors was launched on Saturday last, November 6 in Hollyford Community Hall. Andy, a native of Glenpadden, Hollyford but living in Dublin for the past 53 years came back to his roots last Saturday night to launch his book. Eighty year-old Andy undertook the writing of this book during lockdown to while away the hours. It gives comprehensive details of his life growing up in Hollyford to his life in Dublin, interspersed with family events and many other tit-bits. It contains a huge volume of photographs.
The book was typed, compiled and edited by his niece, Eileen Ryan, who was also MC on Saturday night. The book was launched by family friend, Pat Russell of Thurles. If you wish to purchase this book, please contact Eileen Ryan 086 3816146. Price of book is €20. There will be limited availability in local shops in the coming weeks. An ideal Christmas gift.
Pictured above at the book launch at Hollyford Hall on Saturday, November 6 were from left: Eileen Ryan, Andrew Connors (author) and Pat Russell (Thurles).
Pictured above at the book launch at Hollyford Hall on Saturday, November 6 were from left: Eileen Ryan, Andrew Connors (author) and Pat Russell (Thurles).
Ardscoil Ris' Riain O'Byrne surges forward during the Harty Cup win over Nenagh CBS. PIC: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.