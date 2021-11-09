New Healthy Age Friendly Homes Programme announced by Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council has announced a new initiative Healthy Age-Friendly Homes to help older people remain in their own homes.

The two-year joint programme between Slaintecare and Age Friendly Ireland hopes to provide assistance in 4,500 homes.

Aoife Dunphy has been appointed as the local coordinator.

Under the programme, coordinators will carry out assessments with older people and develop a plan to help them remain well at home.

The project aims to begin providing more health and social care services in the community.

Tipperary County Council is one of nine participating local authorities.

In the statement on their site, The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr, Marie Murphy welcomed the programme.

“It’s very clear that the majority of people wish to remain living in their own homes and communities as they age. I’m delighted that Tipperary County Council is one of the first local authorities to be able to participate in this Healthy Age Friendly Homes Programme. It is my hope that the programme will make a real impact to the lives of people living in communities across Tipperary,” said Cllr Murphy.

For more information, contact Healthy Age-Friendly Homes National Office on 046 909 7417 or by emailing Age Friendly Ireland at info@agefriendlyireland.ie