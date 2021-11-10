Book a date with 'Big Maggie' in west Tipperary

The Multeen Players drama group are delighted to announce that tickets for their upcoming production of “Big Maggie” in Knockavilla Community Hall are now on sale.
DRAMA TIME!
Tickets, priced at €10, are available for purchase in Butler's Centra and Heffernan’s shop Dundrum. Tickets can also be purchased/booked from Margaret O’Carroll Ballintemple by ringing 0872465340. Our dates are Thursday, December 2 through to Sunday, December 5. Doors open at 7pm with curtains up at 8pm.
Patrons will be asked to show vaccination certs, and will be asked to wear a mask until seated. The hall will be fully sprayed and disinfected before and after each performance.
Play not suitable for under12s. Remember our last play in 2019 sold out with people not able to get tickets, so get your tickets in plenty of time. Each night has designated tickets.
