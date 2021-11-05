History made in west Tipperary as Kickhams beat Sean Treacys on penalties

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams beat Sean Treacys 2-0 on penalties

History was made in Cappawhite on Tuesday evening of last week when a west final was decided by penalties.

Kickhams eventually claimed the junior A football championship after eighty minutes of football and then penalties. While Conor Horgan scored the all-important penalty to seal the win, Derek Breen was the hero of the shootout with four saves.

For 45 minutes Sean Treacys looked the more comfortable side and set to take the honours. But not for the first time this season or last, since the introduction of the water break, it had an effect on the outcome.

Kickhams had only at times shown glimpses of what they were capable of in those opening 45 minutes, with Davy Butler’s effort on goal in the opening half a rare moment for Kickhams. The defeat in the intermediate hurling championship the previous weekend may have contributed to their poor start.

Credit, though, to Treacys, who had bossed all sectors of the field, with the two Feehans doing no wrong in midfield.

By the second water break they led 0-12 to 0-4 and few could imagine the events that would transpire in the final quarter, and the subsequent extra-time and penalties.

Kickhams outscored Sean Treacys 1-5 to 0-0 in the final quarter to force extra-time. While Sean Treacys were stunned in this period, the third quarter may have been their undoing. More than once they were guilty of overplaying possession in scoreable positions when another few points would probably have sealed Kickhams’ fate.

Sean Treacys made the early running in the opening quarter, with Sean Ryan Rogers and Patrick Dawson (2) helping them open up a three-point lead. Kickhams, on rare breaks into the Treacys third of the pitch, had looked dangerous but it was just before the water break when they opened their account through a Conor Horgan pointed free.

Kickhams made inroads on the resumption and a good movement saw Michael McCormack fisting the ball over the bar. Treacys, though, were to dominate the quarter and despite Conor Horgan cancelling out Michael Feehan’s effort, they gradually pulled away.

Mattie and Michael Feehan were in control at midfield, with Sean Ryan Rogers pulling the strings at centre back. Pat Deegan and Darragh Kennedy looked dangerous in possession while Patrick Dawson was accurate from play and placed balls. Sean Treacys were ahead at the break, 0-9 to 0-3.

They remained in control at the start of the second half. Pat Deegan, Philip Deegan and Patrick Carey all pointed from play inside the opening seven minutes as the lead increased to nine. However they didn’t score for the remainder of the half, though they were not without chances. As the game progressed the Kickhams defence was getting more into the game through Eddie Daly and Eoin McCormack. Sean Treacys were 0-12 to 0-4 ahead at the water break, with Kickhams’ only score in that period coming from Shane Morrissey.

The fourth quarter turned the game on its head. Jamie Duncan was at the end of a good Kickhams move and he slotted the ball to the net.

Conor Horgan continued his accuracy from placed balls this season and then Davy Butler’s effort bounced over the bar to suddenly leave it at a one-score game. Horgan and Butler, as well as Dean Tompson, were causing the Treacys defence problems.

Joe Fitzgerald went close before Dean Thompson saw his effort tipped over the bar by Shane Stapleton in the Treacys goal. Conor Horgan had the final say of the sixty minutes with two pointed frees to force extra-time, as it finished 0-12 to 1-9 at the end of normal time.

The first half of extra-time saw no score for either team, with both sides cancelling each other out. On the resumption Conor Horgan pointed another free but Patrick Dawson responded in kind at the other end. Michael McCormack edged Kickhams ahead in the fifth minute but again Treacys responded quickly, with Patrick Dawson pointing from play. Neither side could manage a winner in the remaining minutes.

In the penalty shootout, Kickhams’ Conor O’Mahony sent his effort wide. Darragh Kennedy then saw his effort saved by Derek Breen.

Davy Butler had no joy with Kickhams’ second spot-kick, with Shane Stapleton saving. Breen again saved from Pat Deegan and there were no goals for either side after two penalties each. Kickhams’ Dean Thompson shot wide but again Breen kept Kickhams alive when he saved Patrick Dawson’s penalty.

A goal finally arrived when Walter O’Carroll crashed the ball to the net. The pressure was now on and Breen was again called into action to deny Philip Deegan. It was now all in Kickhams’ control, and up stepped Conor Horgan to shoot past Shane Stapleton and seal a famous win, 2-0 on penalties.

Scorers: Kickhams: Conor Horgan (0-6 frees), Jamie Duncan (1-0), Michael McCormack (0-2), Shane Morrissey (0-1), Dean Thompson (0-1).

Sean Treacys: Patrick Dawson (0-6, 4 frees), Pat Deegan (0-2), Patrick Carey (0-2), Michael Feehan (0-1), Philip Deegan (0-1), Seanie Ryan (0-1), Darragh Kennedy (0-1).

Kickhams: Derek Breen, Shane Farrell, Michael Shanahan, Conor Farrell, Jamie Duncan, Eddie Daly, Eoin McCormack, Shane Morrissey, Lorcan Carr, Walter O’Carroll, Conor Horgan, Stephen Browne, Dean Thompson, Michael McCormack, Davy Butler.

Subs used: Conor O’Mahony, Ben Ryan, Alan Butler, Paul O’Dwyer, Paudie O’Carroll, Lorcan Carr, Joe Fitzgerald.

Sean Treacys: Shane Stapleton, Paul Nolan, Andy O’Brien, Brendan O’Dwyer, Brian Carey, Seanie Ryan (Rogers), Philip Deegan, Mattie Feehan, Mikey Feehan, James Deegan, Darragh Kennedy, Damien Dunne, Patrick Dawson, Pat Deegan, Paddy Carey.

Subs used: Seamus Carey, Stevie Carr, Stephen Rochford, Eoin Sheldon, Willie Mackey, Padraig O’Leary, Donnacha O’Brien.

Referee: Richard O’Connor (Arravale Rovers).