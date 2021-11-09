Scheduled Irish Water works in Poulnagunoge on Wednesday
Irish Water has scheduled works that may disrupt water services on the Coleville Road in Poulnagunoge on Wednesday.
The works are due to be carried out between 1pm and 5pm on November 10.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Irish Water recommend allowing two to three hours after completing the works for services to resume fully.
The overall winner for this year New Inn Spookfest is DJ Spook in da House. Well done to Damian and Deirdre O’Dwyer
Clonmel AC’s Hannah Steeds on her way to winning the Munster Intermediate Cross Country championship on Sunday last at Castlelyons in Cork.
