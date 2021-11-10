Tipperary gardaí warn pet owners following sheep attack near Cloughjordan

The gardaí have asked dog owners to be aware of where their pets are following a devastating attack on a flock of sheep near Cloughjordan.

The attack, in which 15 sheep were killed and six others badly mauled, happened between last Thursday and Sunday.

The gardaí in Nenagh are trying to determine if the attack, which was prolonged, was carried out by one dog or by a pack.

Gardaí are trying to trace the dog or dogs responsible and have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

Sgt Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda station has appealed for public assistance in tracing the animals and urged dog owners to ensure their animals are secured when unattended.

“The injured party contacted Gardaí that she had checked her farmland and livestock and she discovered that 15 sheep had been killed by what is believed to be loose dogs," he said.