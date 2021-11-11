Search

11/11/2021

Tipperary gardaí issue alert following four burglaries around Roscrea

Tipperary gardaí issue alert following four burglaries around Roscrea

Tipperary gardaí issue alert following four burglaries around Roscrea

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The gardaí are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a number of burglaries were reported in north Tipperary over the past week.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said it was a common trend to have an increase in burglaries in the run-up to Christmas, and he warned homeowners to be security conscious.

He revealed that there were four burglary-related incidents in Roscrea over the past week.

A quantity of cash was stolen after a house at Ballybrit was entered sometime between Thursday and Friday last.

A house was also entered between the same dates at Camblin, Roscrea, and while nothing was taken from the property garda say it was an “attempted burglary”.

On Thursday of last week damage was caused in a break-in to a house at Carrigeen, Grange, Roscrea, again in what gardaí believe was an attempted burglary.

A similar incident occurred at a property at Carrigaganeen, Roscrea, on the same date.

In another incident, a quantity of high-quality power tools were stolen in a burglary at business premises at Annaholty, Birdhill, in the early hours of Tuesday of last week.

“We are asking the public to be vigilant, especially at this time of the year because we do generally have an increase in burglaries at this time,” said Sgt O’Carroll.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media