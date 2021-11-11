Tipperary gardaí issue alert following four burglaries around Roscrea

The gardaí are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a number of burglaries were reported in north Tipperary over the past week.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said it was a common trend to have an increase in burglaries in the run-up to Christmas, and he warned homeowners to be security conscious.

He revealed that there were four burglary-related incidents in Roscrea over the past week.

A quantity of cash was stolen after a house at Ballybrit was entered sometime between Thursday and Friday last.

A house was also entered between the same dates at Camblin, Roscrea, and while nothing was taken from the property garda say it was an “attempted burglary”.

On Thursday of last week damage was caused in a break-in to a house at Carrigeen, Grange, Roscrea, again in what gardaí believe was an attempted burglary.

A similar incident occurred at a property at Carrigaganeen, Roscrea, on the same date.

In another incident, a quantity of high-quality power tools were stolen in a burglary at business premises at Annaholty, Birdhill, in the early hours of Tuesday of last week.

“We are asking the public to be vigilant, especially at this time of the year because we do generally have an increase in burglaries at this time,” said Sgt O’Carroll.