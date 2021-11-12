Search

12/11/2021

One of Tipperary's favourite walks has reopened again

One of Tipperary's favourite walks has reopened again

The section of the Swiss Walk that has been closed for the past few weeks reopened last Friday, November 5

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The section of the Swiss Walk that has been closed for the past few weeks reopened last Friday, November 5 from the gates to the Swiss bridge and it will be a welcome addition to those exercising and especially those with mobility issues. The path had fallen into disrepair in recent years and the ORIS funding (outdoor recreational infrastructure scheme) has been welcomed by local councillor and Tidy Towns’ activist Andy Moloney.
The 1.8km stretch from the Castle Car Park to the Swiss Cottage will allow wheelchair users and the elderly a safer path that was otherwise off limits. There will also be a boost to the biodiversity along the walk with the planting of 1,000 wild roses and daffodils as well as some wildflower areas which will tie into the keeping of the natural look of the SAC.
Patrons should be advised that from Monday, November 8, the Fisherman’s Path from the Swiss to the end will be closed for the next few weeks to allow this section to also be resurfaced.
Once again Tipperary County Council has apologised for the inconvenience but it will be well worth it as this is a huge boost to the users along the path.
This path is also widely used by St Declan’s Way pilgrims walking the St Declan’s Way which has become very popular, so hopefully this will stand the test of time and increase footfall in the town as a result.

And the spookiest scarecrow in Tipperary Spookfest was...

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media