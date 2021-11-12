One of Tipperary's favourite walks has reopened again

The section of the Swiss Walk that has been closed for the past few weeks reopened last Friday, November 5 from the gates to the Swiss bridge and it will be a welcome addition to those exercising and especially those with mobility issues. The path had fallen into disrepair in recent years and the ORIS funding (outdoor recreational infrastructure scheme) has been welcomed by local councillor and Tidy Towns’ activist Andy Moloney.

The 1.8km stretch from the Castle Car Park to the Swiss Cottage will allow wheelchair users and the elderly a safer path that was otherwise off limits. There will also be a boost to the biodiversity along the walk with the planting of 1,000 wild roses and daffodils as well as some wildflower areas which will tie into the keeping of the natural look of the SAC.

Patrons should be advised that from Monday, November 8, the Fisherman’s Path from the Swiss to the end will be closed for the next few weeks to allow this section to also be resurfaced.

Once again Tipperary County Council has apologised for the inconvenience but it will be well worth it as this is a huge boost to the users along the path.

This path is also widely used by St Declan’s Way pilgrims walking the St Declan’s Way which has become very popular, so hopefully this will stand the test of time and increase footfall in the town as a result.