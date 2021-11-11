Search

11/11/2021

Planned Water Service Works planned for Clonmel tomorrow

Planned Water Service Works planned in Clonmel tomorrow

Planned Water Service Works planned for Clonmel tomorrow

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Two sets of scheduled works may disrupt water services in Clonmel tomorrow.

Step testing will be carried out between 1am, and 5am on November 12.

Areas affected may be Cashel Road, Cahir Road, Gurtnafleur, Clonmel and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place.

Separately, a water treatment interruption may cause disruptions before midday on November 12.

Areas expected to be affected are Spa Road, Mountain Road, Poulnagunoge, Clonmel and surrounding areas.

Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after works for normal service to resume.

Tipp roadmap unveiled to transform the Electricity Grid to meet renewable ambitions

“We must radically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and make the transition to cleaner, indigenous renewable energy." - Minister Eamon Ryan.

Status Yellow wind warning issued by Met Eireann

Youth Work Ireland survey finds 82% of young people want to avoid fast fashion

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media