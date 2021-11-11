Planned Water Service Works planned for Clonmel tomorrow
Two sets of scheduled works may disrupt water services in Clonmel tomorrow.
Step testing will be carried out between 1am, and 5am on November 12.
Areas affected may be Cashel Road, Cahir Road, Gurtnafleur, Clonmel and surrounding areas.
A traffic management plan will be in place.
Separately, a water treatment interruption may cause disruptions before midday on November 12.
Areas expected to be affected are Spa Road, Mountain Road, Poulnagunoge, Clonmel and surrounding areas.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after works for normal service to resume.
