11/11/2021

Youth Work Ireland survey finds 82% of young people want to avoid fast fashion

PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Meagan Sheridan (17) and Kaitlyn Ryan (17),Lola Star Davern (aged 17) from Tipperary members of the Youth Work Ireland Tipperary Junior Board

According to a new survey by Youth Work Ireland, 82% of young people say they want to avoid fast fashion.

The survey was carried out on 800 young people aged under 24 years in Ireland.

Youth Work Ireland President Deborah Fakeye said young people are concerned about the effects of fast fashion on the environment.

“What’s clear from the results of our survey is that the overwhelming majority of young people in Ireland are conscious of the impact that their consumption has on the planet, particularly when it comes to fashion, and that they are extremely eager to do something about it,” said Ms Fakeye.

The survey found that out of the 800 young people surveyed, 408 actively try to avoid fast fashion.

Thirty-five percent of young people said they shopped in charity shops, while 21% said they shopped in vintage stores.

Twenty percent say they shop on resale websites.

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary Board Member Meagan Sheridan says that encouraging young people to shop more sustainably is a priority for the junior board and group leaders.

“I only have access to one charity shop where I can buy secondhand clothes, and often, the items on sale there are not of the quality or style that would appeal to my age group. However, our Junior Board and group leaders want to do everything we can to spread the message that alternative options to fast fashion are out there, even if they can be hard to come by,” said Meagan.

The survey found that 86% of respondents bought fast fashion because of its affordability.

However, most of those say they keep the clothes until they are damaged or no longer fit.

Just 13% say they throw clothes away when they are out of fashion.

Youth Work Ireland has created a resource pack for young people who want to know more about the impact of fast fashion on the environment.

The PDF contains information on fast fashion, tips on how to shop more sustainably and tutorials on repairing clothes.

The resource pack is funded by Youth Climate Justice Fund 2021.

For more information on the pack, contact Youth Work Ireland Tipperary. 

