Lowry calls for increased number of local housing

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says it will take far too long to tackle the local authority housing list with the current rate of building
Deputy Lowry is highlighting the fact that the housing crisis is not just a city issue but that rural counties like Tipperary are also struggling to cope with a lack of options.
The Independent TD highlighted to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that despite the best efforts of the local authority there are well over 3,500 approved applicants on the housing list in Tipperary.
He was informed that 230 new builds are expected in Tipp by the end of next year together with another 200 or vacant houses which will be refurbished and allocated.
“That leaves us with 3,000 on the waiting list. Many of these couples and individuals have been on the housing list for many years – they’re living in very substandard conditions and in poor circumstances.
“They require the support and assistance of our housing authority – and I have to say that the Tipperary housing department are actually progressive, they’re well organised. They’re good on delivery compared to other counties but it really shows you the magnitude of the task ahead.”
Three-way thriller for feature final at Thurles Greyhound Stadium
There was a 12 race programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium at the weekend
YOUNG AT HEART: Unfortunately Ardfinnan Community Council have had to defer their Senior Citizens Christmas Party until further notice due to increasing Covid numbers
