They just love Ed Sheeran in Tipperary's Vee Valley

MAJOR FUNDRAISING RAFFLE FOR ED SHEERAN
The Vee Valley Day Care Centre are holding a major fundraiser raffle in the coming months. The prizes are two premium tickets for the brilliant Ed Sheeran playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork next year.
Our second prize is two weekend tickets for Independence Festival in Mitchelstown also next year.
The third prize is a beautiful Christmas Hamper from Vee Valley Fruit and Veg Clogheen.
Tickets are on sale in the local shops, €5 per ticket. Please support this fundraiser.
Contact P.J on 0877984929 or the Day Care Centre on 052 7465477.
