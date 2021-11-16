Search

16/11/2021

Tipperary County Council ask communities and business to shine a light or road safety.

Tipperary County Council ask communities and business to shine a light or road safety.

Tipperary County Council ask communities and business to shine a light or road safety.

Reporter:

Reporter

Tipperary County Council and councils across the country will take part in the Light Up for Road Safety on November 21. 

From 7-8pm, council buildings will shine their lights in remembrance of road traffic victims. 

Local Authority Road Safety Officers are asking communities and businesses all over Ireland to also take part by shining a light or burning a candle. 

On the Tipperary County Council website,  Road Safety Officer, Michèle Maher said:

“Families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road. This day is an opportunity annually for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences of a collision and what might happen if someone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety.”

The third Sunday of November is World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims. 

According to Tipperary County Council, 119 people have lost their lives in road traffic incidents in Ireland this year, as of November 16.

Scheduled Mains Repair Works in Kilfeacle this evening

Marie Keating Bus to visit Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town

Scheme to provide low-cost loans to Brexit-affected Irish businesses announced

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media