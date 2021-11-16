Tipperary County Council ask communities and business to shine a light or road safety.

Tipperary County Council and councils across the country will take part in the Light Up for Road Safety on November 21.

From 7-8pm, council buildings will shine their lights in remembrance of road traffic victims.

Local Authority Road Safety Officers are asking communities and businesses all over Ireland to also take part by shining a light or burning a candle.

On the Tipperary County Council website, Road Safety Officer, Michèle Maher said:

“Families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road. This day is an opportunity annually for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences of a collision and what might happen if someone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety.”

The third Sunday of November is World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

According to Tipperary County Council, 119 people have lost their lives in road traffic incidents in Ireland this year, as of November 16.