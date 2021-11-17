Revamped Tipperary lakeshore trail is opened at Garrykennedy

At the openin gof the firest walk in Garrykennedy, Cllr John Carroll, Cllr Michael O’Meara, cathaoirleach Nenagh MDC; Deputy Alan Kelly, Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys, Cllr Marie M
The revamped forest walk in the lakeshore woods surrounding Garrykennedy on Lough Derg have been officially opened by Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphries.
The project was delivered by Tipperary County Council in conjunction with the Garrykennedy Tidy Towns Committee.
Rural development projects in Tipperary have received investment of over €7m from the Department of Rural and Community Development.
The walk received funding of €45,540, which was supplemented by Tipperary County Council in order to facilitate a range of amenity area improvements.
Works undertaken included improvements of the forest walk and the marina, replacement of bridges and provision of benches.
The walk gives visitors an amenity along a forest trail that passes very close, and in some parts provides direct access, to the shoreline.
At the openin gof the firest walk in Garrykennedy, Cllr John Carroll, Cllr Michael O’Meara, cathaoirleach Nenagh MDC; Deputy Alan Kelly, Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys, Cllr Marie M
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.