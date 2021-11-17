Search

17/11/2021

Revamped Tipperary lakeshore trail is opened at Garrykennedy

Revamped Tipperary lakeshore trail is opened at Garrykennedy

At the openin gof the firest walk in Garrykennedy, Cllr John Carroll, Cllr Michael O’Meara, cathaoirleach Nenagh MDC; Deputy Alan Kelly, Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys, Cllr Marie M

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The revamped forest walk in the lakeshore woods surrounding Garrykennedy on Lough Derg have been officially opened by Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphries.

The project was delivered by Tipperary County Council in conjunction with the Garrykennedy Tidy Towns Committee.

Rural development projects in Tipperary have received investment of over €7m from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The walk received funding of €45,540, which was supplemented by Tipperary County Council in order to facilitate a range of amenity area improvements.

Works undertaken included improvements of the forest walk and the marina, replacement of bridges and provision of benches.

The walk gives visitors an amenity along a forest trail that passes very close, and in some parts provides direct access, to the shoreline.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media