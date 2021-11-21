Well we did get an All-Star in Tipperary after all! Kinda!

Máire O'Shaughnessy celebrates Meath's All-Ireland success with team mate Emma Duggan. Maire has proud Tipperary connections.
Well Done to All Star Máire
Congratulations to Meath All Ireland wiining footballer Máire Ó Shaughnessy on being selected on the Ladies Football All Stars last weekend.
Máire whose mother is the former Miss Mary Ryan from Curraheen in the parish of Drangan/Cloneen, was selected at midfield.
Jacqueline Gartlan will appear on the Portrait Artist of the Year programme on Sky Arts next Wednesday night, November 24
Jennie Hannigan, a board member of The Association of MCKS Charity Ireland hands over the keys of the refrigerated Citroen Berlingo van to Ina Doyle who accepted it on behalf of the Soup Kitchen.
Clonmel Commercials' Seamus Kennedy breaks away from Loughmore Castleiney's John McGrath during the 2019 county senior football championship semi-final
