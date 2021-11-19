Tipperary music scene alive and well with Blue Door Sessions at Busherstown House

Dawna will play in the Blue Door Sessions at Busherstown House
The Blue door Sessions brings you to an open fire, presents you with a glass of punch and canapés and invites you to sit, relax and enjoy some blues and acoustic music in Busherstown House on Saturday, November 20, at 6pm.
The Blue Door presents new and original music by Dáwna, Norma Manly and Natasha Sinclair.
Tickets are available at www.bluedoorsessions.ie Tickets are limited due to Covid restrictions, which, the organisers say, will be strictly adhered to.
Busherstown House is just outside Moneygall and is accessible either off the M7 junction for Moneygall or on the old N7.
