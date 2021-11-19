Abbey CBS Tipperary Town claim Munster semi final berth with impressive display

Munster Quarter Final

Abbey CBS 3-10

Patrician Academy, Mallow 1-14

The Abbey School are through to the Munster Colleges Senior Football Semi Final after a hard fought win over reigning champions Patrician Academy, Mallow.

Played in ideal conditions for football in Sean Treacy Park the abbey made the early running with scores from Orrin Jones, Conor Martin, Caleb Molloy Hickey and Evan Hawkins putting the Abbey into a 5 points to 2 lead at the end of the first quarter. To their credit the Avondhu side stormed back into contention with excellent scores from Sam Copps, Daniel O’Sullivan and Tom Cunningham with Cunningham exerting more of an influence on proceedings as the half wore on. The Abbey however claimed a vital score when Arravale Rovers Evan Hawkins was fouled for a penalty 2 minutes before half time. Hawkins coolly slotted home to give the Abbey a 1-08 to 0-08 lead at the break.

On the resumption the game continued as a tit for tat affair with scores at a premium. Paddy Kennedy really excelled in this quarter for the men in green and white with his ability to win primary possession in the middle of the field a key factor in the Abbeys success.

Cruciall for the West Tipperary side midway through the second half after a free flowing move through the centre of the Mallow defence Orrin Jones slotted the ball past the keeper to raise the Abbeys second green flag. This score vitally gave the Abbey a 2 point buffer entering the final quarter.

The Mallow side however were not going to relinquish their crown easily and against roared back into contention. Scores from Mark Tobin and Decky Copps had brought them back into contention and when a Kevin Graham rocket hit the net the teams found themselves level.

With the game in its dying embers the play was tense and frantic at times but it would be the Abbey who would claim the decisive scores with a Liam Carew point and Caleb Molloy Hickey goal putting the Abbey into an unassailable lead. In doing so the Abbey booked their place in the Munster Senior Semi Final which will be played in the new year.

Abbey School: Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Sean Gubbins (Galtee Rovers), Raymond Kelly (Arravale Rovers), Shane Maher (Arravale Rovers), Darragh O’Brien (Lattin Cullen), Simon Crehan (Lattin Cullen), Paddy Downey (Oola), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Aidan Duggan (Kickhams), Eoin Doocey (Arravale Rovers), Conor Martin (Cappawhite), Orrin Jones (Kickhams), Cian O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Evan Hawkins (Arravale Rovers) CAPT. , Caleb Molloy Hickey (Arravale Rovers)

Subs Used: Jack O’Neill (Kickhams), Liam Carew (Aherlow), JP Lohan (Arravale Rovers)