Search

20/11/2021

Drom hold out to claim third county title in succession

Drom hold out to claim third county title in succession

Aoife McGrath get her strike away under pressure in today's county final.

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

FBD Insurance Tipperary County Camogie Final

Drom & Inch 3-9

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-10

Drom & Inch made it a magical three-in-a-row as they held off a stern second half comeback from Clonoulty Rossmore to claim this years senior camogie title in front of a packed house in the Ragg early this afternoon.

Clonoulty will be devastated to lose at the hands of their arch rivals Drom yet again at the final hurdle, but they threw everything they had into this game; with the surprise inclusion of Sarah Fryday from the off who flew back from Dubai on Thursday night to line out in the game.

First half goals from Joanne Ryan, Anne Eviston, and Miriam Campion proved to be vital at full time, with the mid outfit having to withstand a huge effort from Clonoulty in the second half, after taking a 3-5 to 1-5 lead in at the break.

Such was the effort of the west team, they managed to hold Drom scoreless for the entire third quarter as the clawed the game back to just two points when the second half water break came, but a flurry of frees after the restart from Eimear McGrath shoved Drom back out into a solid four point lead with two minutes remaining.

There was still time for some late drama though, with Sarah Fryday's hard run down the middle setting up a chance for substitute Kayleigh Davern to goal; but she was dragged to the ground inside the square and this gave Cait Devane a chance to bring it back to one with injury time to come.

But Caoimhe Bourke had other ideas, and despite Devane striking her effort well, Bourke stretched to her right and produced a fantastic save which deflated the Clonoulty efffort, as Drom held out to claim another famous win on their home turf.

See next week's Tipperary Star for full report.

North Tipp claim victory with ease over South Tipp in Miller Shield opener

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media