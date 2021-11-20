North Tipp claim victory with ease over South Tipp in Miller Shield opener

Miller Shield - Round 1

North Tipperary 5-26

South Tipperary 0-24

North Tipperary recorded a comprehensive victory in the opening round of the recently revitalised Miller Shield Divisional hurling tournament this morning in Holycross.

In what was obviously an open and flowing game given the nature of the competition, the North men simply had too much firepower all over the pitch for the South opponents and had pretty much an overall brilliant display.

You couldn't really single out a single North player that underperformed with some heavy scores coming from their forward division, while their back unit were excellent throughout.

For the South, it was tough going for three quarters of the game, having been pretty competitive up until the first half water break, trailing by just a single point at 0-8 to 0-7.

But that was as close as they would get, with Philip Hickey's goal the precursor to an avalanche of North scores which essentially took the game away from South Tipp.

For the North team, it was an impressive display, but the stand out performers came in the shape of Davy Gleeson, Robert Byrne, Alan Tynan, Cian Darcy, Philip Hickey, and Josh McCarthy; although there was no player who didn't put in at least a 7 out of 10 effort here.

Alan Tynan is possibly the most encouraging prospect has he was fantastic in the first half, but a clash with Barry Heffernan just before half-time took both senior panelists out of the game for the second half restart.

Contrastingly, the score line speaks for itself from a South perspective, but they had good performances from the likes of Dylan Walsh, Aaron Dunne, Tom Stakelum, and Sean Kennedy who all picked off some good scores throughout the game.

The next round will take place next weekend with fixtures as of yet unconfirmed.

Scorers:

North Tipperary: Billy Seymour (1-7, 0-5f); Davy Gleeson 2-4; Philip Hickey 2-0; Cian Darcy 0-5; Thomas Cleary 0-3; Jerry Kelly, Colin Floyd, Alan Tynan 0-2 each; Brian Hogan 0-1f.

South Tipperary: Dylan Walsh (0-9, 0-5f); Sean Kennedy 0-5; Aaron Dunne 0-4; Tom Stakelum 0-3; Jack Shelly 0-2; Ciaran O'Dwyer 0-1.

Teams:

North Tipperary: Brian Hogan (Lorrha); Josh McCarthy (Toomevara), James Quigley (Kiladangan), Andrew Ryan (Toomevara; Liam McCutcheon (Templederry Kenyons), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg); Alan Tynan (Roscrea), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Thomas Cleary (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh), Philip Hickey (Nenagh Éire Óg); Colin Floyd (Newport), Billy Seymour (Kiladangan), Davy Gleeson (Ballinahinch).

Subs: Darragh Carey (Templederry Kenyons); Robbie Quirke (Toomevara).

South Tipperary: Enda Dunphy (St Mary's); Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Scott Hogan (Carrick Swans), Colin Shelly (Mullinahone); Mikey Whelan (Carrick Davins), Eoin Fennelly (Mullinahone), Billy Murphy (Carrick Swans); Sean Curran (Mullinahone), Ciaran O'Dwyer (Killenaule); Barry Cooney (South Liberties formerly Ballylooby/Castlegrace), Tom Stakelum, Sean Kennedy (St Mary's); Aaron Dunne (Carrick Swans), Jack Shelly (Mullinahone), Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry).

Subs: Tomas Vaughan (Skeheenarinky); Liam Meagher (Killenaule); Joe Gunn (St Mary's); Brian Delahunty (Fethard); Kieran Lonergan (not used, Carrick Swans).