Littleton lights up for Christmas

Cllr Sean Ryan, Paudie Fitzpatrick, Dan Fitzpatrick, Thomas Ryan
Littleton Christmas Lights committee was hard at work putting up the Christmas Lights on Saturday morning last.
Included in the photo are Cllr Sean Ryan, Paudie Fitzpatrick, Dan Fitzpatrick, Thomas Ryan and in the background are committee members Joe O’Sullivan, Toddy Walsh, Aidan Hartigan, Stephen Breen, Sarah Slattery, Mary Ryan, Norma McCarthy and Liam Moore.
The lights will be switched on in Littleton on Sunday December 5 at 6pm. A big thanks to Darmody’s fencing, Centenary Co-op and Munitir na Tire for all their help as well as Councillor Sean Ryan for securing grant funding and all who participated in the Bonus Ball fundraiser.
The Blueway at Clonmel will be the location for the metal sculpture being created by the junior members of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.