Harty Cup games to be live streamed tomorrow

Munster Post-Primary GAA are set to live stream Round 2 of the Munster Post-Primary Schools Dr Harty Cup this Wednesday November 24th.
Four Tipperary schools are in action as Nenagh CBS, Cashel Community School, CBS Thurles and Our Lady’s Templemore are all lined-up for the 1:30pm throw-ins.
Nenagh CBS will face Gaelcholaiste Mhuire Mhainistir Thuaidh of Cork in MacDonagh Park Nenagh, while Cashel take-on Clare’s St Flannans in Leahy Park Cashel.
The tastiest looking tie of the round from a Tipperary perspective will be the meeting of Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore who clash in Littleton.
All games will be streamed on the clubber.ie website. Link: www.clubber.ie
