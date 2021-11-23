Local horror after shooting incident in Clonmel last weekend

Clonmel Gardaí hurried to the alleged scene of a shooting in the Brook Crescent area of Oldbridge, Clonmel early last Friday morning.
Officers got word that a firearm was discharged overnight, but fortunately, nobody was harmed in the incident although a home close to the scene sustained damages.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information to aid in their investigation.
A BMW 3 series car was discovered burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan shortly after.
A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm this morning, in Oldbridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary are appealing for witnesses.
"At approximately 12:30am this morning 19/11/21, Gardaí received a report alleging that a firearm had been discharged in the Brook Crescent area of Oldbridge, Clonmel. No one was injured during the incident, however a residential property was damaged during the incident.
"A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later."
The Boherlahan Dualla group of competitors whose points ensured that the area retained the Mary Doyle Perpetual Shield
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.