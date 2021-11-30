Search

30 Nov 2021

Take a trip down memory lane with magical Christmas memories in Clonmel

Mick Delahunty

Mick Delahunty and band

Take a trip down memory lane in our cosy, Mistletoe Cafe on  December 5 from 11am – 4pm in the Hidden Café, Place4U, Morton Street in  Clonmel.

 

Reconnect to times past with a digital exhibition of your Clonmel festive memories/photographs. A small selection will be printed and displayed in the café amongst the handmade paper wall decorations and holly arrangements.

 

A Community Wishing Tree will be festooned with handcrafted decorations from local and world traditions. Dried and decorated orange slices will scent the air with cloves, cinnamon, star anise along with pine. Intricately decorated apples and sparkly salt dough designs will have you inspired to make your own. Some of these were made in a recent workshop by local people. Other Christmas Trees will give a nod to old customs and traditions, including an upside down one.

 

One special café-only treat will be a video screening of “Christmas Stories” starring local people sharing their fond memories.

 

There will be tea/coffee and mince pies on offer with soft sounds playing to soothe the senses. Free but donations welcome to South Tipperary Mental Health Association. Please book your space to avoid disappointment as numbers are limited via text to: 087 9149494. 

 

Afterwards a selection of the decorations, photographs and memories will be displayed to keep the Mistletoe magic going in Parnell Street(beside Phil Carroll’s Pub), Clonmel. 

 

The photographs will also feature in the Christmas edition of The Nationalist newspaper. You can still send in your memory or photograph along with a few lines describing when and where it was taken to themistletoecafe@gmail.com   We would love to hear from everyone here in Clonmel, people who cannot make it home for Christmas this year as well as people who have Clonmel connections who live in other places in Ireland and across the globe.

 

 

Let’s keep the spirit of connection going in our communities in various ways: in the Café, in a shop window display and online.

 

This event is organised by Beehouse Arts + creative team as part of the Creating Wellness Series of events, supported by South Tipperary Action Network, mental health awareness (S.T.A.N.) in association with South Tipperary Mental Health Association and Tipperary ETB. A special thank you to all the creative team, venues and individuals who have supported this unique event.

 

Check out Facebook pages: The Mistletoe Cafe or South Tipperary Action Network for more information/updates. All Covid 19 Public Health Guidelines will be adhered to. Remember to book in advance via text to: 087 9149494.

