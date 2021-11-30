Golden Kilfeacle clinch U21 semi-final spot

Ollies Bar West U21B Hurling Championship ¼ Final

Golden/Kilfeacle 1-17 (20)

Galtee Rovers 0-8 (8)

By John O’Shea

Golden/Kilfeacle are through to the semi final of the Ollies Bar, West U21B Hurling championship, following their comprehensive victory over neighbours, Galtee Rovers, at Dundrum on Sunday.

The opening period was close throughout, but a Jack Leamy goal from a penalty, four minutes before the interval gave Golden some breathing space. They upped their game considerably during the second half to run out convincing winners.

Eoin Marnane opened the scoring after two minutes, before Ben Currivan got the first of his five points three minutes later. Galtee responded with points from Eoin Gallagher, Stephen Moloney and Robbie Byron to ease clear. Golden came back with five unanswered points before Jim Quirke broke the sequence with a good point for Galtee.

The Bansha side continued to trade points with their opponents and a converted Robbie Byron free after twenty five minutes cut the deficit to the minimum. However a Jack Leamy converted penalty put some light between the sides as Golden went in at the half time break, 1-9 to 0-7.

Golden came out a different team after the break and dictated the game for the second half. The tacked on a further eight points and limited Galtee to just one, to run out easy winners at the finish.

Golden/Kilfeacle now advance to play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the semi-final next weekend.

Golden/Kilfeacle: Dan Ryan, Jason Morey, Brian Marnane, Bobby Smith, David Sinclaire, Thomas Fogarty, Michael Bergin, Eoin Marnane (0-5), Derry Ormond, Jack Leamy (1-4, 1-1 frees), Jack Currivan, Kevin Hally (0-2), Ben Currivan (0-5, 0-2f), Michael Coman, Dominick O’Dwyer (0-1)

Sub used; Jack Lonergan.

Galtee Rovers: Eoin Halpin, Eoin Pyke, Sean Gubbins, Eoghan Brennan, Tony Byron, David Harold Barry, Callum McCarthy, Robbie Byron (0-3 frees), Stephen Moloney (0-1), Cian O’Dwyer, Eamon Quirke, Sean Dowdall (0-1), Eoin Gallagher (0-1), Jim Quirke (0-2), Fionn Kelly.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers)