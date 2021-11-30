Search

30 Nov 2021

Golden Kilfeacle clinch U21 semi-final spot

Golden Kilfeacle clinch U21 semi-final spot

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Ollies Bar West U21B Hurling Championship ¼ Final

Golden/Kilfeacle 1-17 (20)

Galtee Rovers 0-8 (8) 

By John O’Shea 

Golden/Kilfeacle are through to the semi final of the Ollies Bar, West U21B Hurling championship, following their comprehensive victory over neighbours, Galtee Rovers, at Dundrum on Sunday. 

The opening period was close throughout, but a Jack Leamy goal from a penalty, four minutes before the interval gave Golden some breathing space. They upped their game considerably during the second half to run out convincing winners. 

Eoin Marnane opened the scoring after two minutes, before Ben Currivan got the first of his five points three minutes later. Galtee responded with points from Eoin Gallagher, Stephen Moloney and Robbie Byron to ease clear. Golden came back with five unanswered points before Jim Quirke broke the sequence with a good point for Galtee.

The Bansha side continued to trade points with their opponents and a converted Robbie Byron free after twenty five minutes cut the deficit to the minimum. However a Jack Leamy converted penalty put some light between the sides as Golden went in at the half time break, 1-9 to 0-7. 

Golden came out a different team after the break and dictated the game for the second half. The tacked on a further eight points and limited Galtee to just one, to run out easy winners at the finish. 

Golden/Kilfeacle now advance to play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the semi-final next weekend. 

Golden/Kilfeacle: Dan Ryan, Jason Morey, Brian Marnane, Bobby Smith, David Sinclaire, Thomas Fogarty, Michael Bergin, Eoin Marnane (0-5), Derry Ormond, Jack Leamy (1-4, 1-1 frees), Jack Currivan, Kevin Hally (0-2), Ben Currivan (0-5, 0-2f), Michael Coman, Dominick O’Dwyer (0-1)
Sub used; Jack Lonergan. 

Galtee Rovers: Eoin Halpin, Eoin Pyke, Sean Gubbins, Eoghan Brennan, Tony Byron, David Harold Barry, Callum McCarthy, Robbie Byron (0-3 frees), Stephen Moloney (0-1), Cian O’Dwyer, Eamon Quirke, Sean Dowdall (0-1), Eoin Gallagher (0-1), Jim Quirke (0-2), Fionn Kelly.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers) 

Liam Sheedy returns to intercounty GAA in shock move

Three Tipperary teams advance to last 32 in FAI Junior Cup

Further cases of Covid-19 identified in Munster rugby group in South Africa

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media