Former Tipperary hurler releases new book

Former Tipperary hurler and psychotherapist Fergus McGrath has just released his second book called ‘The Aware Self: A Compendium Of Conscious Living’.

The Clonmel native's first book entitled ‘Discussions On Consciousness and 'The Self’ was published in 2010, and as well as having written two books the author has co authored a research paper that was published in the European Journal of Health Psychology.

He has also had some articles published in various magazines, most recently in the Irish Runner magazine where his article on managing sports-related uncertainty during the Covid 19 pandemic was published.

Along with his successful academic career, Fergus happens to have played hurling for Tipperary in Munster and All-Ireland finals (Minor and Junior) in the past and is currently a GAA coach and coach tutor and was part of the management team when South and West Tipperary won the Celtic Challenge u17 hurling competition in 2017, as well being a psychotherapist I also work with athletes on the psychological side of performance.

McGrath is delighted with the outcome with the finished product and believes it could help many people take control and learn to "self-help, saying;

"The motive for writing this book, according to the author, was to try to write self-help content that was decidedly different from that in many other self-help books by providing inspiring, realistic and reassuring self-help material that was not dumbed down, while also pointing out perceived flaws in the self-help genre.

To achieve this he has selected several standard self-help themes and explored them with reference to philosophy, psychotherapy, science, poetry, psychology, sport, literature, song, or spirituality.

The outcome is a very thought-provoking and original piece of work that will provide readers with a blueprint for a more meaningful life.

‘The Aware Self: A Compendium Of Conscious Living’ is available from The Book Market, The Honey Pot, The Narrow Space (all Clonmel), The Tudor Artisan Hub (Carrick on Suir), The Bookworm (Thurles) and directly from the author’s website at www.cogbeh.com.