Search

02 Dec 2021

Tipperary TD Martin Browne reacts to Rail Freight 2040 Strategy

Martin Browne

Martin Browne

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has said he is concerned the Rail Freight 2040 Strategy announced yesterday will increase traffic on Tipperary roads. 

Mr Browne said that he welcomes the recognition of the Limerick Junction’s strategic location but has written to Iarnród Éireann and the minister for transport for more information on the plans.

He said he is especially concerned for the N24 through Tipperary Town. 

“While I understand that the development of regional rail would have the benefit of taking traffic off our roads in general and could attract business to the area, I am concerned that routes in the proximity of these freight interchanges where intermodal traffic is facilitated may actually see an increase in freight traffic on local roads as consignments are delivered or dispatched.  

“In Tipperary’s case, the route that could potentially be affected is the N24 which runs through Tipperary town,” said Mr Browne. 

He also said he is concerned that no specific timeline for the project has been provided. 

"I have written to Iarnród Éireann and the Transport Minister highlighting these issues and requesting further information on their plans for the region,” said Mr Browne. 

The Rail Freight 2040 Strategy was launched in Ballina, Mayo yesterday by Iarnród Éireann and Minister for State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton. 

They plan to develop a five-pillar system to improve freight travel in Ireland which they say will increase in coming decades. 

Amongst the developments are enhancing rail connections at the Dublin, Waterford and Cork ports and restoring the Shannon Foynes Port-Limerick line. 

Iarnród Éireann is also planning to build hubs and terminals around the country and install double tracks to accommodate increased traffic. 

According to Iarnród Éireann, the plans align with the Climate Action Plan, Project Ireland 2040 and regional development goals. 

In the report, Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said the plan will work with all stakeholders.

"Implementation will provide many opportunities for all stakeholders to work in innovative and collaborative ways towards building Ireland’s future sustainable freight transport system," said Mr Meade.

Mr Browne also highlighted that the All-Ireland Strategic Review is accepting submissions from this week and encouraged members of the public to give their views. 

“Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Strategic Rail Review this week started accepting submissions from members of the public on how rail can play a more important role in improving access, economic activity and connectivity in our communities.

Views can be submitted at: https://strategicrailreview.com,” said Mr Browne. 

PREVIEW: Miller Final round Miller Shield panels revealed

Loughmore Castleiney deserve enormous credit for styfling Sarsfields

Big match analysis of the FBD Insurance county senior hurling final 

'Your housing policy is a failure' Sinn Féin TD lashes out at Tánaiste

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media