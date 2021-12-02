Tipperary TD Martin Browne reacts to Rail Freight 2040 Strategy

Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has said he is concerned the Rail Freight 2040 Strategy announced yesterday will increase traffic on Tipperary roads.

Mr Browne said that he welcomes the recognition of the Limerick Junction’s strategic location but has written to Iarnród Éireann and the minister for transport for more information on the plans.

He said he is especially concerned for the N24 through Tipperary Town.

“While I understand that the development of regional rail would have the benefit of taking traffic off our roads in general and could attract business to the area, I am concerned that routes in the proximity of these freight interchanges where intermodal traffic is facilitated may actually see an increase in freight traffic on local roads as consignments are delivered or dispatched.

“In Tipperary’s case, the route that could potentially be affected is the N24 which runs through Tipperary town,” said Mr Browne.

He also said he is concerned that no specific timeline for the project has been provided.

"I have written to Iarnród Éireann and the Transport Minister highlighting these issues and requesting further information on their plans for the region,” said Mr Browne.

The Rail Freight 2040 Strategy was launched in Ballina, Mayo yesterday by Iarnród Éireann and Minister for State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton.

They plan to develop a five-pillar system to improve freight travel in Ireland which they say will increase in coming decades.

Amongst the developments are enhancing rail connections at the Dublin, Waterford and Cork ports and restoring the Shannon Foynes Port-Limerick line.

Iarnród Éireann is also planning to build hubs and terminals around the country and install double tracks to accommodate increased traffic.

According to Iarnród Éireann, the plans align with the Climate Action Plan, Project Ireland 2040 and regional development goals.

In the report, Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said the plan will work with all stakeholders.

"Implementation will provide many opportunities for all stakeholders to work in innovative and collaborative ways towards building Ireland’s future sustainable freight transport system," said Mr Meade.

Rail Freight 2040: Our strategy to place rail freight at the core of Ireland’s freight sector, to benefit our environment and our economy.



Read more at https://t.co/LLMEq3hFc9 pic.twitter.com/KBj9rktfeg — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 1, 2021

Mr Browne also highlighted that the All-Ireland Strategic Review is accepting submissions from this week and encouraged members of the public to give their views.

“Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Strategic Rail Review this week started accepting submissions from members of the public on how rail can play a more important role in improving access, economic activity and connectivity in our communities.

Views can be submitted at: https://strategicrailreview.com,” said Mr Browne.