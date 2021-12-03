Search

03 Dec 2021

Parking in Nenagh: what Christmas shoppers need to know

Nenagh Castle.

Tipperary County Council has announced the parking arrangements in Nenagh for December.

Three hours of free parking in the carparks in Nenagh will be available from Saturday, December 11 to Sunday, December 26.

No changes are being made to the regular on-street parking, where charges will apply between the hours of 10am and 6:30pm.

Free parking will continue to apply to the railway station.

Tipperary County Council is encouraging people to shop local this festive season.

