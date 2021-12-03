Revealed: Several Tipperary companies shortlisted for Employer of the Year awards

Nominations are in for the 2021 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year and three Tipperary companies are among the nominees.

The awards showcase the talent and energy of Ireland’s thriving apprenticeship employer sector.

The 71 nominees, represent more than 37,000 employees, across three categories: micro companies; small and medium and large enterprises.

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony which will take place virtually in December, Dr Mary-Liz Trant, Executive Director, SOLAS said: “Following a very challenging 20 months for everyone, we look forward to celebrating the resilience and vitality of these companies, and the critical role played by apprenticeship in the social and economic life of the country.”

Ten companies have been nominated in the South East region. Carlow-based firm Alltech Farming Solution have been shortlisted in the “Small and Medium Enterprise” category.

A respected leader in sustainable and profitable farming solutions, Alltech currently employ 175 staff and 6 apprentices. Pressure Welding Manufacturing have also been nominated in this category, as have fellow Tipperary-based firm Derg Client Services.

They will be joined by Ballingly Joinery Wexford, a leading manufacturer of bespoke quality joinery in the construction industry.

Charlie White, Sales Director at the firm said: “We are delighted to have received a nomination for the 2021 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of The Year Awards. Ballingly Joinery have been providing apprenticeships in Carpentry/Joinery for over 40 years, whilst creating much needed employment in a rural setting.

“With a renewed drive to attract new apprentices following the recent pandemic, an apprenticeship is an excellent opportunity to embark on a training and educational programme, whilst gaining an internationally recognised qualification.

“We are proud to have a long association with SOLAS in providing the essential mix of work-based experience alongside off-the job phases to complete the learning programme.”

Walsh Butler Ltd Electrical Services have also been shortlisted in the SME category.

Suir Engineering Ltd have been shortlisted in the “Large Enterprise” category, with the 1167 strong company embarking on an impressive skills development programme for its 341 apprentices. They are joined in this category by MSD Ireland located in Tipperary and Waterford-based Sanofi.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions. The Waterford site prides itself on offering diverse career opportunities through many professional paths, including but not limited to the apprenticeship programmes which is designed for those who wish to develop a career in a laboratory environment where employment is set to grow significantly over the next 3-5 years.

Head of Quality Control at the company Majella Moynihan said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for this award. We see this as a really beneficial programme because it allows us to provide opportunity to both leaving cert and mature students alike. They’re gaining a qualification that’s really relevant to the pharmaceutical industry right now, which in turn is incredibly beneficial to Sanofi in gaining highly trained and skilled laboratory analysts. The course is unique in that it offers a hybrid model of both studying and also on the job training, this enables the apprentices to put the theory they learn in college into practice in the laboratory environment throughout the apprentice programme."

Warmly congratulating the nominees Edmond Connolly, South East Regional Skills Forum Manager, said: “Well done to all the nominees. Business development is a continuous process and in each of these companies we see the ongoing contribution of apprenticeship pathways in building value and nourishing skills.”