08 Dec 2021

Tipperary youngsters added to Munster senior rugby squad

Tipperary youngsters added to Munster senior rugby squad

Dylan Murphy from Nenagh is one of the 22 players added to the squad.

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Munster have drafted in 22 additional players into their Heineken Cup squad ahead of this weekends game against Wasps, with four Tipperary youngsters amongst the reinforcements.

Dylan Murphy (Nenagh), Fearghail O'Donoghue (Cashel), Alan Flannery (Tipp Town), and Adam Maher (Clonmel) are all in with a chance of featuring for the senior side in european action, after Muster's abandoned tour of South Africa resulted in the majority of their senior players either isolating at home or yet to return to Ireland, and so, the province had been reduced to a handful of Ireland internationals and academy players as they prepared for their trip to Coventry this Sunday.

19 of the players have been drafted in from the National and Provincial Talent squads, including the Tipperary contingent, with the majority having featured at various stages in this season's All-Ireland League.

Players added to the squad below:

Forwards: Edwin Edogbo (lock), John Forde (back-row forward), Nicky Greene (back-row forward), Alessandro Heaney (loosehead prop), Peter Hyland (back-row forward), Jack Kelleher (back-row forward), Darragh McCarthy (tighthead prop), Darragh McSweeney (tighthead prop), Conor Moloney (back-row forward), Dylan Murphy (hooker), Fearghail O'Donoghue (back-row forward), Jack O’Sullivan (back-row forward), Kieran Ryan (loosehead prop)

Backs: Tony Butler (out-half), Patrick Campbell (full-back/winger), George Coomber (winger), Alan Flannery (centre), Darragh French (centre), Adam Maher (scrum-half), Andrew O’Mahony (scrum-half), Jack Oliver (scrum-half), Jamie Shanahan (winger)

