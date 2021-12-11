Victory for Coláiste Mhuire U16 and U19 boys basketball teams

u19 Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Basketball
Our u16 & u19 Boys teams travelled to Borrisokane to play Borrisokane Community College in the second of the Midlands Regional Cup. Coláiste Mhuire was successful in both games, winning 29-24 and 68-13, respectively.
Among those to deliver excellent performances were Pierce Briody, Alelcsey Jelic, Pablo De Rafael, Ivan Cawley, Daniels Eagle, and Eoin Craddock. Well done also to trainers Ms Carey & Ms Hickey in their preparations with all our Basketball teams who are delivering excellent performances!
