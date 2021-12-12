Road users should expect delays in Clonmel today
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan will be in place in Clonmel today.
The plan will affect the L-3621 Glenconnor Road (from its junction with the R707-1 Western Road) to L-36211-0 from 8am to 6pm on Sunday, December 12.
The plan is to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Road users should expect delays.
