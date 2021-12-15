Christmas in Tipperary: Magical tractor run in Nenagh this Saturday

Christmas delight: one of the tractors that took part in last year's Christmas Tractors for Nenagh charity run
It wouldn’t be Christmas in Nenagh without the annual Christmas Tractors of Nenagh spectacular tractor run.
Following last year’s curtailed event, this year’s extravaganza returns to the streets on December 18, with a myriad of fantastically decked out tractors and farm machinery passing through the town.
The event, which starts at 6pm, will raise funds for Embrace FARM and Bill’s Recovery.
You can also donate €4 by texting FARM to 50300.
The annual blessing of the Lagganstown Christmas Crib is on Sunday next, December 19 at 5pm. All are welcome.
