GAA President Larry McCarthy is in Tipperary on Saturday

GAA President Larry McCarthy will be a guest of the Rockwell Rovers GAA Club (New Inn) on Saturday.
GAA PRESIDENT TO VISIT!
The official opening of the Rockwell Rovers All-Weather pitch and Walkway will take place at 2pm this Saturday, December 18 by the President of the GAA, Uachtarán Larry McCarthy.
A presentation will also take place to the Rockwell Rovers senior footballers, who captured the County Intermediate title last year and then went on to win the inaugural Tom Cusack Cup a few weeks ago when they defeated Aherlow Gaels in the final.
The presentation to the players and the team management will take place on the stands. This event is all outdoors.
