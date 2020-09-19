Rockwell Rovers crowned Tipperary intermediate football champions - 33-year wait is over

FBD INSURANCE COUNTY TIPPERARY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

ROCKWELL ROVERS 2-10 GRANGEMOCKLER/BALLYNEALE 0-9

For only the second time in their history Rockwell Rovers are county intermediate football champions following their seven points win over Grangemockler/Ballyneale at Clonmel Sportsfield this afternoon (Saturday).

In a very enjoyable fast-paced game, played in a great spirit throughout, the New Inn side had that little bit of an edge on their young opponents. The experience of having been so near so often over the past number of years, plus an advantage of strength and experience stood to the Rovers. In the end they were fully deserving winners, taking their goal chances superbly and showing huge commitment in terms of work rate and effort over the hour.

And so a 33-year famine going all the way back to 1987 comes to an end. Aidan Barron in accepting the cup afterwards looked forward to a return to senior status for his club from next year onwards. No one can deny them that chance now.

As in the semi-final against Moyle Rovers, Rockwell Rovers got the perfect start in the final with a goal inside 30 seconds by full-forward Eoin Byrne. It came after TJ Ryan cut in along the end line, rounded his marker, and threw a measured pass into the path of the in-rushing Byrne who tapped it home with both hands.

It was a nightmare beginning for a young Grangemockler side who began with two minors and six under 21 players in their starting fifteen. But credit to them they didn’t panic and went toe-to-toe with Rockwell after that sharing the next six points and after 23 minutes were trailing by 1-3 to 0-3.

Those points for Grangemockler came from two John Lyons frees and a superb point by Mark O’Meara from 45 metres out into the Cantwell Street goal.

Rockwell’s first three points all came from play – and it was the pattern all day – they seemed to be able to take their scores that little bit more fluently. A long ball in by Gavin Ryan was marked by Alan Moloney who tapped over in the sixth minute. On the quarter hour mark TJ Ryan fired over a lovely left legged point and in the 23rd minute Eoin Byrne cut in from the Albert Street side of the field and as the Grangemockler defenders back off he took full advantage to score.

Two points from play in the 24th and 26th minute from Manus McFadden and Colin O’Shea made it a one-point game as Grangemocker ran at their opponents at every opportunity but a lot of final passes were also frustratingly going astray for Paul Cahill’s side.

Rockwell finished the first half well with two unanswered points of their own from Eoin Byrne (when a goal looked on) and a sweet effort from the excellent Gavin Ryan to send the Rovers to the break leading by 1-6 to 0-6.

TJ Ryan had the first score of the second period in the 35th minute with a superb point on the run from 45 metres out to make it a four point game. However what was seriously impressive, especially in the second half, was the work rate of Rockwell Rovers in defending. Time and again they swarmed out the Grangemockler forwards who were too often forced to take a pop from outside their comfort zone after long passing movements that were going nowhere for the most part.

Grangemockler’s pace and fitness was being matched and snuffed out superbly at each advance by a fully committed blue blanket of Rockwell jerseys. Their was a hunger present in their play that also said they weren’t going home empty handed this time.

The game’s clinching score – Rockwell’s second goal – came in the 39th minute. A perfectly weighted long foot pass in by Gavin Ryan was superbly fielded by Alan Moloney who took on his marker before rocking the net with a left legged thunderbolt. It was as good a goal as you would see anywhere. At 2-7 to 0-6 it left Grangemockler/Ballyneale with a mountain to climb.

A minute after delivering that exquisite pass Gavin Ryan was black carded which perhaps threw Grangemockler a lifeline with a 10 minute numerical advantage.

They had three of the next four points. A white-flag from the hard-working Mark O’Meara was answered by an excellent score from Rockwell captain Aidy Barron, before points from Mickie Lyons and a John Lyons free made it a five point game with 10 minutes to go. Grangemockler also created a great goal chance a minute later with a passing movement involving Manus McFadden, Colin O’Shea and Thomas Dineen to get John Lyons through but unfortunately for him the effort blazed wide.

The last two scores of the game were a Alan Moloney free after Aidan Barron won a Grangemockler kick-out and in the 60th minute a fine pass by Patrick Halley put TJ Ryan in, and the 2011 All-Ireland minor winner, converted well.

At the death Rockwell Rovers were awarded a penalty after Eoin Byrne was hauled down. However, Alan Moloney’s low effort was well saved at the expense of a 45 by David Power in the Grangemockler goal.