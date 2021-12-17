Search

17 Dec 2021

F1 team in Coláiste Mhuire hope to inspire other girls to take part in the STEM initiative

F1 Team in Coláiste Mhuire

F! Team: Nathan Killane, Darragh O’Grady, Róisín Ryan & Sarah Murphy

Students Nathan Killane, Darragh O’Grady, Róisín Ryan & Sarah Murphy, have been working diligently on their F1 project under the guidance of Ms Pollard to have their five-page proposal submitted by this Friday.

F1 in schools involves teams of students deploying CAD/CAM software to collaborate, design, analyse, manufacture, test and then race miniature compressed air powered cars made from F1 model block.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed being a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) school, is immensely proud of our mixed-gender team and, as Róisín & Sarah points out, breaking the mould of F1 being perceived as a male-dominated initiative! They hope their work will inspire others, girls, to undertake such STEM initiatives.

We look forward to seeing Nathan, Darragh, Róisín & Sarah represent our school at the Regional finals in March. They can be followed on instagram @cmco_racing

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.

