21 Dec 2021

Boiling water notice remains in place for Tipp Town

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are reminding customers supplied by Tipperary Town Public Water Supply (Cordangan Water Treatment Plant) that the Boil Water Notice issued on Friday the 10th December remains in place until further notice.

The Boil Water Notice is affecting approximately 4,818 people and remains in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the water supply.

A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie where customers can input their location to see if they are affected by this notice. 

If any customer is unsure if the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, please contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, said: “The boil water notice was imposed on this scheme due to elevated turbidity being experienced in our ground water sources (boreholes). We have undertaken surveys of the boreholes to see what condition they are in and to find the source of the turbidity. Scouring works have also taken place on the boreholes to remove as much sediment as possible. 

“The turbidity levels are being monitoring closely and water quality sampling is taking place on the distribution network to ensure that any non-compliant water has passed through the system. Once we can demonstrate the turbidity levels are remaining within the allowable levels and we are in receipt of positive water quality test results, we will then consult with the HSE to seek lifting the BWN.

“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to lift the boil water notice as quickly as possible. Public health remains our number one priority and the Boil Water Notice will only be lifted once it is safe to do so. 

“I would like to thank everyone in Tipperary Town for their patience and cooperation while we prioritise works to restore a safe water supply to the community.”

