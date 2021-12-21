West U21 hurling final refixed

The postponed West Tipperary U21 A Hurling Final from last weekend has been re-fixed.
The eagerly awaited clash between Cashel King Cormacs and Cappawhite Gaels will now take place on St Stephen's Day at 12 noon in Clonoulty.
