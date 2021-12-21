Search

21 Dec 2021

Tipperary vaccinations: Two walk-in booster clinics to be held in Nenagh this week

Tipperary vaccinations: Two walk-in booster clinics to be held in Nenagh this week

Tipperary vaccinations: Two walk-in booster clinics to be held in Nenagh this week

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

University Hospital Limerick Group has said that two booster clinics for those over 40 years will take place in the vaccination centre this Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinic will operate from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday, and from 8.30am to 7pm on Thursday.

The clinics listed above are people aged 40 years and older. No others will be permitted. You should not attend for a booster dose until three months (90 days) have elapsed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine, in line with the latest national guidance.

Anyone in this age group who had the single-dose Janssen vaccine must also wait at least three months before attending for a Booster dose.
 
Anyone who has had a Covid-19 positive result in the last 6 months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media