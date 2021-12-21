Tipperary vaccinations: Two walk-in booster clinics to be held in Nenagh this week
University Hospital Limerick Group has said that two booster clinics for those over 40 years will take place in the vaccination centre this Wednesday and Thursday.
The clinic will operate from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday, and from 8.30am to 7pm on Thursday.
The clinics listed above are people aged 40 years and older. No others will be permitted. You should not attend for a booster dose until three months (90 days) have elapsed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine, in line with the latest national guidance.
Anyone in this age group who had the single-dose Janssen vaccine must also wait at least three months before attending for a Booster dose.
Anyone who has had a Covid-19 positive result in the last 6 months should not attend for a booster vaccine.
Ms Patricia Higgins, principal, students from the ASD class, Diarmuid McKeogh builders, Philip Ryan; Project Architect, ABN, Annette Doyle; Project Controls Manager, ABN, John Brennan: Director, ABN
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.