Search

22 Dec 2021

Moycarkey and Shannon Rovers clinch final spots

Moycarkey and Shannon Rovers clinch final spots

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

FBD Insurance Minor B Semi-Finals

MOYCARKEY BORRIS 2-9
ST RITA'S FETHARD 0-4


Two first half goals from Rachel Ralph were key to Moycarkey Borris’s success as they booked their place in the county final in the new year against Shannon Rovers. A great start by the home side saw them take a commanding lead at the break on a scoreline of 2-06 to 2 points.

Fethard found another gear in the second half and responded great to the task ahead, limiting Moycarkey to just 3 points and really testing their defence. Moycarkey however showed lots of resolve and skill. In the end despite the best efforts of the Fethard attack they could only muster a further 2 points leaving Moycarkey Borris deserving winners on a final scoreline of 2-9 to 4 points.

Moycarkey Borris: Molly O’ Dwyer, Sarah Sheridan, Rebecca Hogan, Caitlin Shelly, Amy Callahan (0-1), Joan O’Keefe, Grainne Stapleton, Kate Ralph (0-1), Alisha Kearney, Ciara Shelly (0-2), Queva O’ Meara, Lucy Callahan, Enya Maher (0-1), Rachel Ralph (2-2), Michelle Flanagan (0-2).

WATCH: Highlights of Ballina's Munster semi-final victory

SHANNON ROVERS 1-09
BRIAN BORUS 1-05

On a cold foggy morning and a heavy pitch, Shannon Rovers started lively and were 1-02 to 2 points up at the first water break, the goal came from a clinical Laura Leenane finish to the net after receiving a pass from the industrious and skillful Nicola Kelly.

Shannon Rovers had extended their lead to 1-05 to 4 points by half time, Laura Leenane and Celine Guinan with a point each from play and Laura had also added two from frees. Full forward Alanna English scored all 4 of Brian Borus’ points from frees.

The third quarter saw Brian Borus increase the pressure on Shannon Rovers’ defence. Brian Borus’ full back Kacey Meehan came up the field to take a 21 yard free which she struck cleanly to the roof of the Rovers net.

By now two of Rover’s full back line were on yellow cards reflecting the pressure felt by the defence from the strength of the Brian Borus challenge.Shannon Rovers got to grips with Brian Borus efforts and swung momentum back in their favour with Emma Darcy scoring a point from play.

Rovers’ impressive County Minor player Laura Leenane finished out the match with 3 excellent points from play bringing her personal total to 1-07. Alanna English scored Brian Borus’ final point from a free.

Shannon Rovers will now face Moycarkey Borris in the final on Monday January the 3rd.

Shannon Rovers: Megan Dunne, Aoibhinn Whelan, Aine Leenane, Méabh Cahalan, Kelly Watson, Frances Bugler, Eimear Fogarty, Ella Walsh, Rachel Hannigan, Niamh Franks, Emma Darcy (0-1), Celine Guinan (0-1), Nicola Kelly, Laura Leenane (1-7, 2f), Anna Harding.
Brian Borus: Ali O’Donnell, Rosaleen O’Gorman, Kacey Meehan (1-0 f), Lily Langton, Leah Caplice, Ava Caplice, Roisin Maher, Alison O’Mahony, Anna French, Holly Fox, Aisling Ryan, Rebecca Burke, Ellen Curtain, Alanna English (0-5 f), Meadbh Maher.

Last chance to enter Tipperary's best St Stephen's Day Road Race

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media