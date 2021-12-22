Clonoulty Rossmore club notes

West Champions

Congratulations to our U21 hurlers and management who had an epic win over Kickhams in Sunday's decider in Golden. We led by 5 points at half time, but hot favorites Kickhams fought their way back into the game and led mid way through the second half.

We showed fantastic spirit and battled right through to the 38th minute of the second half. Captain Tommy Ryan lifted the cup following a one point win. The final score was 1.18 to 2.14.

We now await the winners of the South final involving Grangemockler/Ballyneale and Cahir.



Christmas Greetings

We want to wish all our members and followers a happy Christmas and New Year. Thank you for all the support in 2021 in what was another successful year on the playing field.

The opening of the new AstroTurf and hurling wall facility has been a significant step in the club's development. This would not have been made possible but for the support of the community of Clonoulty and Rossmore.

We look forward to more good times ahead in 2022 and beyond.