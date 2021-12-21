Tipperary's John Laste wins national road walking O/55 title

Clonmel AC's star athlete John Laste after accepting his gold medal from National President John Cronin following his win in the National O/55 Championship in Dublin last Sunday.
The very popular National Road Walking Championships took place in St Anne’s Park Raheny last Sunday. In the National Masters 10K race, the first promotion of this National event, John Laste walked a well judged race when winning the over 55 Gold medal in a brilliant time of 61 mins 22 secs, a new PB for this classic distance.
In the open Juvenile Road walking events, the Club had two members competing and both Megan Walsh and Niamh Clarke should be very pleased with their performances.
