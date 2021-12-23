Christmas hockey event at the Ursuline

The Grinch made an appearance at the annual Ursuline Christmas Hockey event on Tuesday
Christmas Hockey marks the wind-down of the first Hockey term in the Ursuline. It is always very well attended and great craic with all year groups from First to Sixth putting on their best Christmas clobber for games and prizes on the Astro Turf. There was a Christmas celebrity or two to be spotted among the sea of red, green, tinsel and glitter.
The Grinch made an appearance, along with Santa and a walking, talking Christmas tree. Thanks to the Hockey coaches for organising the event which always plunges the School headlong into the Christmas season.
